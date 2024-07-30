Tuttle's Meat Market opens new location in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Tx — Tuttle's Meat Market and Smokehouse has opened the doors of its new location in Rockport. This is the first sister location for the business in 97 years.

Originally opened as Tuttle's Grocery and Meat Market, it has been a go-to spot for shoppers in Woodsboro since 1928. However, after nearly a century, the owner felt it was time to expand. "Business-wise, with all the business that we already had from this area over here (Rockport), how much are we missing because I didn’t want to make the drive to Woodsboro?" owner Stanley Tuttle asked himself.

KRIS 6 News Owner Stanley Tuttle (L) with eldest son Cody (R) inside the new Tuttle's Meat Market and Smokehouse in Rockport.

Tuttle elaborated further that the success of the business has been in no small part due to his sons Cody and Matthew. Cody joined the family business in 2016 and began running their multiple social media accounts. "I think now between Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook, we have over 100,000 followers.” Matthew, Tuttle's youngest son, helped in coordinating the new location and helping to get it off the ground.

The new Rockport location opened on Monday, and already Tuttle has felt a warm welcome from the community. “Everybody’s been great, to be honest with you. Everybody seems to want to help, and I’m glad we’re here.”

One of the residents who welcomed Tuttle's to the community was Donna Wilson, who said she wasted no time taking advantage of having a Tuttle's so close to her home. “It feels absolutely wonderful, and I think they’re going to do awesome here," Wilson explained.

When asked about the possibility of expanding the business to other locations in the Coastal Bend, Mr. Tuttle expressed interest but added, “We really want to get our feet wet here and learn the ins and outs of a second location and go from there.”

