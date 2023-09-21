Tuloso-Midway praises community support during State of the District event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District held their State of the District event on Thursday morning where many community associations, industries and partners attended to see what direction their support has taken the district.

Tuloso-Midway ISD's Superintendent Steve VanMatre said that over the course of a decade, the district's Education Foundation raised and gave over a million dollars back to the teachers for innovation in the classrooms. VanMatre said community partnerships is taking the district into a new era in public education.

"We’re able to invite authors, painters, sculptors. We’re able to put innovative material in their hands and take them on field trips we wouldn’t normally do," VanMatre said.

Tuloso-Midway Middle School theatre arts teacher Linda Esquivel said with the help of the districts Education Foundation, she was able to apply and get a grant for her students to use for projects.

"We did utilize that to get a three dimensional printer because we have tech classes as well as acting classes. That really helped the students visually be able to create their own set pieces, especially when they compete in UIL," Esquivel said.

Tuloso-Midway ISD also showed off their partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingvsille (TAMUK). The district said they have seen an increase in students taking advantage of that partnership by applying for dual enrollment classes and getting a head start in their academic career.

TAMUK said they hope to show students they can thrive in the area with their support.

"For many years, it’s been a deficit mindset because most students want to leave. We’re trying to encourage students to stay and fight for these communities so we don’t drain our communities of that talent pool that we have here in our young folks," TAMUK President Dr. Robert Vela said.

VanMatre said the district is financially sound right now, but they hope to continue growing support for their students and teachers.

"We have to keep our focus on the kids. TM has a rich history, we’re financially sound and our best days are ahead of us. This is our time," VanMatre said.

Tuloso-Midway ISD is looking forward to their upcoming bond election in November where community support is needed to make changes to the district.