Tuloso-Midway ISD partners with PowerSchool to help teachers and parents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District said it selected PowerSchool’s unified solutions to help address learning loss among students.

District officials say its partnering with PowerSchool’s student information system will stop teachers and parents from having to juggle between multiple programs.

“If a parent has three kids and three of our different schools in our district they can log in once, click a drop-down and access the information for all of their students from one screen,” said Trish Panknin, the district's director of technology and digital learning.

Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Dr. Rick Fernandez said the district needed software that would be more efficient to make its teachers' lives easier.

“We want something that is going to provide them with easy access," Fernandez said. "Very user friendly so that they can get grades and updates and all of that, kind of like a one-stop shop."

The adaptability of the system throughout the district makes it especially useful, Panknin said.

“Every piece of that system works together and communicates and that’s where the beauty of the system comes in,” she said.

Fernandez said the new program will make checking grades and assignments easier and more efficient for students and parents.

“Provides an opportunity to our students to keep up and track their progress. And really know where they stand with their learning,” he said.

Because of the pandemic, school districts are actively seeking new technology, Fernandez said, adding the new software should make class time more productive for learning.

“We are always going to look to add technology because that is just the way of the future it is the way of the now," he said. "So we have got to continue to make sure we are cutting edge because that is what our kids are going to need to be successful in college and beyond."

The program should begin in early July, Fernandez said.