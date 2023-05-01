Watch Now
Tuloso-Midway High School hosts 16th annual CoastLife Credit Union Kidz Fest

Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 20:29:26-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local business celebrated their ability to give back to the Coastal Bend community by throwing a huge festival for young kids and their family to enjoy.

The 16th annual CoastLife Credit Union Kidz Fest was hosted at Tuloso-Midway High School on Sunday.

The free community event featured blow-up obstacle courses, a petting zoo, pony rides, food trucks and a special appearance by Dinos Alive exhibit.

Proceeds from the event go toward educational grants that help fund after school programs, supplies and equipment.

