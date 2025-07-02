Trump plan offers temporary reprieve, but no path to citizenship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "Let me ask you this… what’s more important: money or citizenship?”

That question came from a man on the street in Corpus Christi.

“I guess it depends on who you’re talking to,” came the reply.

The brief exchange captures the tension at the center of former President Donald Trump’s latest immigration proposal — one that would allow undocumented workers in agriculture and hospitality to stay in the U.S. temporarily.

There’s no offer of green cards, no path to legal status, and no route to citizenship.

A local motel manager who asked not to be identified said he doesn’t trust the plan.

“A lot of people not hiring now… Trump is too crazy… anything can happen. Medical, insurance — everything I need to pay,” he said.

At another hotel nearby, a different manager echoed the concern but pointed to a more practical issue — documentation.

“We’re not hiring… we need legal paperwork, ID, Social Security so they can work,” the manager said.

Even if federal immigration enforcement slows down, employers could still face penalties for hiring undocumented workers.

Immigration Attorney Debra Rodriguez said the plan is reminiscent of former President Ronald Reagan’s 1986 amnesty, which granted legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants. But she noted this new plan includes none of the protections.

“All Trump is saying is maybe ICE won’t go after these two industries,” Rodriguez said.

She warned that “maybe” isn’t a policy — and leaves workers vulnerable.

“They could be turned in at any time. Trump could change his mind. There’s no guarantee, no security,” she said.

For now, the proposal offers what many see as a temporary pause — but not a promise.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!