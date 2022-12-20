Truck driving Army veteran takes a victory lap.

Ashley Leiva, the Army veteran who won a Kenworth big rig on Dec. 16, returned to Del Mar College's west campus on Monday.

Ashley's story of her transition from the Army to a civilian truck driver was featured in a KRIS 6 News Veterans In Focus report.

The Director of Del Mar College's Transportation Services nominated Ashley Leiva for the 2022 National Transition Trucking Driving for Excellence Award.

Her mother, who died of cancer last year, was also a truck driver.

Leiva believes her late mom helped her win the Kenworth truck.

"My mother passed away on the 16th of February," she said. "We found out on December the 16th. We found out that my brother was having a little girl on the 16th, so all these days on the 16th, I think it's a little bit of a sign. My mom's truck that she had before is a T-680 Kenworth. The truck that we received is a T-680 Kenworth."

Ashley Leiva is making arrangements to take possession of her truck.

There's still some paperwork to take care of.