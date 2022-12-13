Truancy officer turned hero

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Robstown Independent School District truancy officer was celebrated as a hero after saving a fourth grade student's life.

According to the district, the incident happened during a Thanksgiving lunch. Dropout Interventionist Roxanne Espinoza says a student walked up to her and signaled that she was choking.

Espinoza sprang into action, performing the Heimlich maneuver and helping the student cough up to food lodged in her throat. Tonight during the RISD board meeting, an award was presented to Espinoza for her efforts.

"It feels great. I'm happy," Espinoza said. "You know, I was just there at the right time. So, it makes me feel good."

The fourth grade student told her principal that she is incredible thankful for Espinoza's quick thinking that day, and wrote the truancy officer a thank-you letter in appreciation.