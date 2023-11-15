Troubleshooters: Corpus Christi family reclaims '67 Mustang after years of drama

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After two years, another Troubleshooters case has officially been closed, but not without some drama.

In January 2022, the Rodriguez family took theirclassic '67 Mustang to Make Ready Plus Services on Staples Street for repairs. The shop owner, Gabriel Morin was paid approximately $20,000 for the repairs but refused to give the vehicle back, claiming they had a verbal agreement for more money spent on the repair job.

The Troubleshooters first reported this story in October 2022. Since then, they have been in constant contact with the Rodriguez family, their attorney, Morin, Sheriff John Hooper and Judge Mark Woerner to get this resolved.

Last week a warrant was issued for Morin's arrest if he didn't return the car.

When the Rodriguez's showed up at the garage on Tuesday with a sheriff's deputy, the car was nowhere to be found.

"It wasn't here at the garage. It was somewhere else," Mario Rodriquez said. "But apparently, he brought it back after he learned that somebody was putting out a warrant for him. So he brought the car back (and) produced the car."

Rodriguez said they plan to try to recoup some the money they paid Morin for the repairs. Morin was not available for a comment.

