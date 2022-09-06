Troubleshooters: Home of the Lions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Pranksters damaged the football field used by a small, local, private school for practice and games.

You know what the coach told his players and the Troubleshooters?

"This is life. We can't talk bad about it or anything. It's all on how we handle it. And how we overcome things," the coach said.

On Haven, off Mc Kinzie, you'll find the Arlington Heights High School Lions home.

2-time state Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations champion, 6-man football. They won their first game of the 2022 season, by the way.

But something happened after that game when the field was muddy from all the recent rain we've had in the Coastal Bend.

"It’s prime mud-riding weather, so what’s to deter them from driving out onto the field again ?" Coach Bobby Latka told the Troubleshooters.

Somebody decided to have a little fun and drive their vehicle onto the field, creating tracks. deep divots on the field.

"I don’t want somebody to feel like what they did was, you know, terrible," Latka said. "It’s just something that we adapt and overcome."

Latka knows what he's talking about. He looks like a football player. In fact, he played for Coach Phil Danaher at Calallen back in the day.

Once word got out about what happened, Nueces Power Equipment donated these metal posts, as a 'deterrent' to future damage.

And Nueces County Precinct One Commissioner Robert Hernandez made it possible for a wooden fence to be installed as another 'deterrent.'

The field is actually owned by Nueces County, and they give the school permission to use, it as long as they maintain it.

The tracks are still visible, but no way that's going to stop the Lions in their tracks.

"I told the boys it’s not something that we can have control over. Just gotta pray for the individuals that have done it, and just get ready for our game on Saturday," he said.

