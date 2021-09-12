Watch
Tropical Storm warning for Corpus Christi, Kleberg County; resources on standby

Ana Tamez
Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 16:21:02-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flooding to the Texas coast, Nueces and Kleberg Counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning, and residents are encouraged to stay alert and prepared.

The city of Corpus Christi has barricades prepared for potential high waters. Barricades are pre-positioned near the Marina, North Beach, Flour Bluff, and Las Colonias near La Volla Creek.

Free sandbag distributions are taking place at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday for Corpus Christi and Kingsville residents.

The distribution sites will be:

Corpus Christi

  • Dolphin Park, 4703 Gulfbreeze Boulevard
  • Packery Channel Boat ramp, 149 Zahn Road

Residents will be able to take a maximum of eight sandbags per vehicle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drivers and passengers should wear face masks and remain inside their cars while the sandbags are being loaded.
Kingsville

  • Kingsville Sanitation Department, 1300 E. Corral Avenue
  • Precinct 3 main yard, 433 East County Road 2310

Proof of residency will be required, and each household is limited to six bags. Citizens in low-lying areas such as Ricardo, Rivera and Loyola Beach are encouraged make use of these sandbag distributions.

