Tropical Storm Nicholas impacts in Rockport very different from four years ago

ROCKPORT, Texas — Just over four years ago, Rockport was in the cross hairs as Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

Conditions brought on by Tropical Storm Nicholas have been very different on Monday.

As we spoke to members of the community, most were not too worried about the storm. One man did say he was worried about the wind because he lives in an RV park.

“I’m scared about the wind knocking down our RV. Our RV is our home, I’m very worried about it. If it gets knocked over, we lose our home basically, because all that stuff, that’s your bed, your couch, parts of the RV would be messed up," said Triston Watson.

Another couple said they did make some preparations, like gassing up the car, buying groceries, and bringing their patio furniture inside, but they aren't too worried about the storm, because they dealt with Hurricane Hanna a year ago.

“We moved here last year, so that was our first one, immediately after we moved in. We experienced that, so we weren’t worried, and we get pretty consistent updates about the weather and the storms, and it looked like it wasn’t going to really hit us hard,” said T.J. and Laney Foxsmith.

However, they do want their fellow residents to be careful.

"Just make sure you stay home, stay off the road, be safe," they said.