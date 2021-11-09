Tri County Emergency Medical Service receives $32,000 donation from Phillips 66

The Tri County Emergency Medical Service received a $32,000 donation from the Phillips 66 energy company, and will use the funds to upgrade their radio/communications system.

Tri County Emergency Medical Service is a non-profit organization who has been serving San Patricio, Aransas and Nueces counties since 1979. The organization provides intensive care unit services to the area.

“To provide emergency medical services in rural parts of the Coastal Bend lines up perfect with the core values at Phillips 66 and we are proud to support the Tri County EMS,” said Jill Sweeney in a press release, director of field communications at Phillips 66. “Having close relationships with local emergency response agencies and promoting community safety are important to our business.”

TCEMS has been funded by grants and donations for the past 42 years, and these funds are what have kept the non-profit organization operating.