Travis Baptist Church helps 209 families with annual shoe giveaway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Travis Baptist Church hosted its annual shoe giveaway Saturday, providing footwear to hundreds of students preparing to return to school.

About 209 families attended the event on Weber Road, where children received new shoes and socks for the upcoming school year.

"There is an increase of the need and we just don't give the shoes away, we sit down and talk to them for a little while. We pray with them. We talk about what's going on in their life and if there's a way we can follow up, we want to be a church for them," said David Beirne, Travis Baptist Church Pastor.

The church began the giveaway program six years ago to help families in need provide proper footwear for their children before classes resume.

This year marked the highest number of registered families since the program began, reflecting growing economic challenges in the community.

Beirne encourages families to reach out to the church and stay updated for next year's event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.