Transgender Day of Visibility spreads knowledge, and support of trans community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend PRIDE Center hosted its first annual Transgender Day of Visibility event Wednesday night recognizing the importance of spreading knowledge and support of the trans community.

Speakers spoke about their journeys from self-discovery to attempting to gain acceptance in a world that can include potentially dangerous impediments like transphobia.

“I wouldn’t be here, where I am, without the pride center and without my friends that I met along the way," said Robin Kauffman, a transgender woman.

Pride center leaders had several goals for their day of visibility event. In addition to spreading knowledge and support of the trans community, they also wanted to bring attention to the accomplishments of trans people and to address problems they face like transphobia.

Director Barton Bailey says, while the event was special, support is always available at the pride center.

“We have a transgender support group and a support group for family members of transgender people," he said. "So we have lots of ways for people to connect.”

And it's connections that Kauffman says are so important for someone in her shoes.

“The only thing that makes it easier is having allies and friends," she said. "Even if it’s just a single person who can affirm you, or make you feel better, or call you by your real name it makes a world of difference.”