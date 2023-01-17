Traffic signal at Everhart and Alameda will take at least a month to repair, officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two vehicles were hit at the intersection of Everhart Road and Alameda Street after a traffic signal was knocked down by gusty winds Sunday evening.

"At approximately 5:15 p.m., a traffic signal located at the intersection of Everhart and Alameda fell, striking two vehicles," said city officials.

According to city officials, each vehicle had one occupant inside, but luckily no injuries were reported. Both vehicles did have some damage but were able to be driven away.

Officers had to direct traffic at the intersection, and city traffic engineers were at the scene placing temporary stop signs at the intersection.

City officials announced on Monday, January 16, that repairs are expected to last one month.

"The intersection of Alameda Street and Everhart Road is currently a four-way stop due to City workers repairing a traffic mast arm," said city officials.

"Safety is a top priority, so motorists are advised to use caution and seek alternate routes to avoid delays," added officials.

Many people from the city of Corpus Christi took to social media to express their concerns about the estimated time for repairs.