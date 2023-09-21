TRAFFIC HAZARD: Drivers beware of caliche on Highway 44

Drivers beware, there are reports of a traffic hazard on Highway 44 near the Corpus Christi International Airport.

According to Sgt. Harold Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a belly dump truck lost a load of caliche on eastbound Highway 44 at McKenzie Road.

One lane has been closed. The Texas Department of Transportation is on the scene trying to clear the debris in order to reopen the lane.

Mallory asks drivers who plan to drive through that area to slow down as crews try to clear the caliche from the road.