Traffic Alert: Laguna Shores Rd. closure starts Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A full road closure on Laguna Shores Rd. beginning south of the Beasley Rd. intersection will start on Monday, August 23.

The city says this closure is needed to allow the contractor to install a wastewater line and drainage structures across Laguna Shores Road. There will still be local access along Laguna Shores Rd. from the intersection of Hustlin' Hornet south to Beasley Rd.

The closure is anticipated to take about three months, depending on the weather. Drivers are asked to stay alert and take alternate routes if possible.