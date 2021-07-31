Traffic alert: Laguna Shores at Hustlin' Hornet intersection will be closed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting on Monday, there will be a complete road closure at the intersection of Laguna Shores Road and Hustlin' Hornet Drive in Flour Bluff.

City officials say this closure is needed to complete a new waterline installation located under the Beasley Channel in the area. Road residents will be the only motorists who will be allowed to access the intersection.

It is recommended that residents who need to access the neighborhoods off Hustlin’ Hornet Drive use Glenoak Drive and Caribbean Drive. The closure is anticipated to take two to four days with additional closures possible in upcoming weeks.

Safety is a top priority. Motories are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid extended traffic delays.