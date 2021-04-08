Watch
Track the massive oil platform set to arrive in Ingleside

An oil platform is set to arrive at the Kiewit Offshore Services Ltd. facility Tuesday for servicing.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 08, 2021
The massive platform, which will be the largest Kiewit has ever serviced, was delayed Tuesday morning due to foggy weather.

As of Tuesday at noon, it was anchored in the Gulf of Mexico East of Port Aransas waiting for conditions to improve.

It's being brought in from across the Atlantic Ocean. The structure is on board a specialized lift ship that will bring it to its final destination.

Track the vessel here:

