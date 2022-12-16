Toys For Tots distribution day in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday was a big day for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign.

It was distribution day for the Coastal Bend families that registered to get toys for their children.

Since 1947, Toys For Tots has collected and distributed toys for children whose parents are struggling to get them holiday gifts.

Hundreds of families showed up Friday at Annapolis Christian Academy on Staples Street to pick up their bag of toys for their children.

Jesus Cano, an area recipient, told us how this campaign impacts families like his.

"It's helping the kids, people that need help, it helps them out," Cano said. "I've been off of work for what — two years, so it helps out."

Last year, Toys For Tots collected enough toys for more than 10,000 children in the Coastal Bend region.

Organizers said they are on track to exceed that number this year.