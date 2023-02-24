Touch-A-Truck is coming to Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Looking for something to do with the kids during Spring Break?

The Touch-A-Truck event is coming to Alice at the Jimi Wells County Fair Grounds on Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Touch-A-Truck is a free, child safety and wellness event that gives kids an opportunity to see trucks and vehicles up close and from the inside.

This event will include:

Emergency Vehicles (ambulances, fire trucks, police vehicles)

Garbage trucks

Tractors

Excavators

Front end loader

Backhoe

Oiler

Zipper

Roller

R.E.A.L Vans

R.E.A.L Bus

Skid Steer

Food Truck vending

And more!