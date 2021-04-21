'Top ten' Texas fugitive arrested in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas Top Ten Fugitive was arrested in Corpus Christi Tuesday.

According to a press release from Deputy U.S Marshal Al Lujan, 37-year-old Jaime Alanis was wanted for violating his parole for homicide and robbery out of Harris County Texas, since July of last year.

Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Alanis after breaching the apartment door where he was hiding, near the 5200 block of McArdle in Corpus Christi.

Alanis, who is listed as a "Tango Blast" gang member, has a parole violation with no bond and the robbery charge has a $888,888.00 bond set.

The Gulf Coast Violent Fugitive Task Force is led by the U.S. Marshals Service and includes Corpus Christi police officers, TXDPS-CID, Nueces County Sheriffs Office, TDCJ-OIG, NCIS, and CBP.

