Title 42 set to expire at 10:59 p.m. Texas time

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Lines of asylum seekers along the border grew this week, with Title 42 set to expire May 11 at 10:59 p.m. Texas time.

But as people hope to enter the United States, the Biden Administration has put in place new rules aimed at curbing the numbers. Migrants are now required to prove they've applied for asylum online or through another country first. Violators face a five-year ban from the U.S. and a felony charge.

"Our overall approach is to build lawful pathways for people to come to the United States and to impose tougher consequences on those who choose not to use those pathways,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said.

In Falfurrias, Eduardo Canales, Director of the South Texas Human Rights Center, said they are preparing to set up water for migrants and for an increase in phone calls. He said families will call looking for loved ones who have gone missing from Juarez all the way down to Brownsville. Canales said in March, they took 118 phone calls, and in April, they had 97.

"In the last two months, at least 25 calls a week. You know that were taken of people being, calling in and have somebody of a family member gone missing,” Canales said.

Canales said if people want to help and donate bottled water, they can do so today and tomorrow at the Corpus Christi American Federation located at 4455 South Padre Island Drive.

In terms of the federal response, The Biden Administration is replacing Title 42 with new rules that will deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the border without first applying online.

