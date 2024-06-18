Tips to keep your pets safe during stormy weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Coastal Bend is expecting a heavy downpour of rain

beginning Tuesday night all the way through Thursday evening, so it is very important to have a plan for your family and pets.

According to the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services, during a storm, the safest place for your pets is indoors.

"If pets must stay outside, provide them with a covered and weatherproof shelter. Bring food and water bowls to higher ground," said Animal Control staff.

Pet owners should also make sure their cat or dog is microchipped, with current contact information, in case they may get scared of thunder or lightning and run off.

"Thousands of pets go missing every year during storms, and microchips are the best way to increase your chances of being reconnected with a pet," added CCACS staff.

Experts say you should create a safe space for pets by having their carrier or bed filled with their favorite toys and blankets during extreme weather. You can also use a space such as a closet or garage to keep outdoor pets inside during storms.

Other pets like hamsters, snakes, mice, gerbils, guinea pigs, fish, birds, and other small pets should be secured inside their cages or glass encasement.

If you have any questions, please contact Animal Care Services at 361-826-4630.

Here are more tips to protect your pets from heavy rain and flooding:

Bring your pets indoors

Make sure your pet's microchip is up-to-date

Provide distractions such as toys, blankets, or lick pads

Create a safe space for pets

Make a hurricane kit for your pet with canned food, bottled water, a leash or harness, a sturdy carrier, and litter and a litter box for cats

