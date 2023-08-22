Tips for Coastal Bend residents preparing their homes for expected tropical storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is preparing for the impact of the tropical storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to make landfall on Tuesday.

Billy Delgado with the City of Corpus Christi’s Emergency Services said that there has to be a plan.

"It's always important to have a family plan whether it's a hurricane, whether it's a tropical storm, whether it's any type of event,” Delgado said.

Delgado said that homeowners should take steps now to safeguard their homes.

“Any loose items you have in your yard, you need to bring it in,” he said. “With the wind, if it gets that intense, those items will get pulled into the air. Any branches, loose trees or loose items that you have, make sure you trim the trees,” he said.

Delgado recommends people have an emergency plan ready and to get essentials like non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries and important documents.

“In this plan, we want to have a backup plan,” Delgado said. “What if my power does go out? Do I have a friend I can call that I can go to their house and if they have their power. Do you have a generator? Do you go on generator power?"

Residents should also consider using sandbags to prevent flooding by placing them around doorways and low-lying areas to divert water away from the home.

KRIS 6 News also reached out to the Red Cross. They said that they are prepared for whatever comes to the Coastal Bend.

“The Red Cross responds to a disaster every eight minutes, and our volunteers are always ready to help those in need. We are encouraging community members to stay informed and to keep family members safe by taking three simple actions; Get a kit, make a plan, Be informed," officials said.

Delgado said that this perfect time to have your hurricane kit ready and make sure you have everything you need just in case.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.