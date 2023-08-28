Time to clear up those warrants with the City of Corpus Christi

Watch Now
The city will host another public input session tonight on the proposed $1.1 billion budget.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 28, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is the City of Corpus Christi's Warrant Resolution Month for the Municipal Court beginning on September 1.

People with traffic citations, code enforcement violations and Class "C" misdemeanor violations currently active with warrants are urged to arrange payment options to avoid arrest. Individuals will have the opportunity to settle unpaid citations while avoiding any legal repercussions.

To address a case:

Or mail payments to:Corpus Christi Municipal Court
120 N. Chaparral Street
Corpus Christi, TX 78401

For the latest information, visit https://www.cctexas.com/warrantresolution2023 [cctexas.com].

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or email at GabrielaM@cctexas.com.

