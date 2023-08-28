Time to clear up those warrants with the City of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is the City of Corpus Christi's Warrant Resolution Month for the Municipal Court beginning on September 1.

People with traffic citations, code enforcement violations and Class "C" misdemeanor violations currently active with warrants are urged to arrange payment options to avoid arrest. Individuals will have the opportunity to settle unpaid citations while avoiding any legal repercussions.

To address a case:

View and pay your tickets online at www.municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx [municipalonlinepayments.com]

Pay by phone at 1-866-299-7084

Speak to a judge for alternative options; you must appear in person

New this year: Payment plan options, email us at mcpaymentplan@cctexas.com

Or mail payments to:Corpus Christi Municipal Court

120 N. Chaparral Street

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

For the latest information, visit https://www.cctexas.com/warrantresolution2023 [cctexas.com].

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or email at GabrielaM@cctexas.com.

