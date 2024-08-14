Three Rivers ISD works on 2023 bond projects

Three Rivers ISD is putting their multi-millon dollar bond to work.

They are on phase one which gives the campuses a new roof, kitchen upgrades, gym floor repair, paint the bronze bulldogs and more.

Teachers and students dealt with a lot of leaks inside the classrooms and the hallways during rainy weather.

Building better futures for students who attend Three Rivers Independent School District. Last year, voters approved a nearly $9,000,000 bond for the school district to make repairs and upgrades to their campuses.

Construction crews have been up on the roof, the bronze bulldogs were painted, upgrades to the kitchen, and new school buses are just some of the projects done under the latest bond.

Superintendent Les Dragon has been in his position since 2019. He said when you drive down School Road the campuses look good.

“We have a lot of foundation issues. A lot of things were wrong with the building,” Dragon said.

The junior senior high school was built 11 years ago and the elementary is just a year or so younger.

The district had previously spent money on the roof. However, the roof leaked from the start of the last school year.

“Well, this is a pretty new building, but we had terrible leakage from the roof,” said Linda Tadlock, third grade reading and social studies teacher.

Tadlock said teachers and staff used trash cans in the hallways to catch rain water leaking in especially in the science lab and in one of the main halls.

This recent bond would fix those issues.

“Phase one was two new TPA overlay - membrane roofs is what they call them. Basically they go over your existing roofs for the junior senior high school and the elementary,” Dragon said. “We had a lot of roof leaks. We suspect that foundation perhaps shifted and that caused some things above.”

Dragon said the bond was voted in by the community in November of 2023. The money is being used wisely, Dragon said.

“The majority of it is for foundation, roof and asphalt repair. Part b - was about a million dollars that went in to transportation. New school buses and white fleet. And then part c was for about $600 thousand dollars in technology equipment,” he said.

Phase one was started in June and is almost complete.

Construction workers will limit their work as the first weeks of school begin.

Superintendent Les Dragon said they are confident in all the work being done just in time for the new school year.