Three Rivers city officials excited for new ADA compliant sidewalk

THREE RIVERS, Texas — City officials in Three Rivers broke ground on a new ADA compliant sidewalk that will help connect different buildings in town. According to City Administrator Thomas Salazar, this is part of a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

"It will be connecting church's, doctors, VFW, the schools and some of our local parks," he said.

This grant is worth more than $707,000 and is from the transportation alternative grant which is in part involved in a much bigger grant of $876,000 for sidewalk improvements.

"The process has probably been about close to three years now, we went to Austin and advocated with our representatives," Salazar said.

Three Rivers Elementary School's Tim Richter said that this will be great for students who walk to and from campus.

"Kids will be able to access it, we have a lot of kids that go to the Boys and Girls Club ,that is about four or five blocks down the road, so they will have a nice sidewalk to walk on instead of the streets," Richter said.

The project is expected to finish in late February.

