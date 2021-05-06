Three people arrested after police see them firing gun inside city limits

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are facing serious charges after police said they were seen firing off a gun off of a balcony.

Neighbors on Lamont Street off of Carroll Lane heard several gunshots Wednesday night.

A series of gunshots prompted homeowners to dial 911 and when an officer arrived, he saw three people holding a gun and firing the weapon. The officer alerted the suspects of his presence and waited for backup to arrive as more officers responded to the scene.

Police said 24-year-old Sierra Martinez, 21-year-old Jacobi Norman, and 21-year-old Steve McBroom were arrested and charged with firing off a gun within the city limits.

Investigators added that Martinez and Norman had warrants out for their arrest.