Three arrested for burglarizing Port Aransas school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three minors were arrested Sunday after allegedly vandalizing a Port Aransas school.

Port Aransas Police Department officials said at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, three boys broke into Brundrett Middle School.

They said one of the boys allegedly threw a rock through some glass before they entered the school.

Once inside, police said the three sprayed graffiti, broke more glass in the building and set off fire extinguishers in two classrooms.

The three left and then allegedly came back to do more damage a few hours later.

A teacher noticed the damage on Sunday morning and called police.

Officials said the campus does have an alarm system, but it does not notify police.

It is unknown if it went off at the time.

“That’s the kind of information that security experts tell us that we shouldn’t be sharing on the internet where people who want to do bad things will be able to easily find out that information,” Port Aransas Independent School District Superintendent Sharon McKinney said about the school’s security system.

When KRIS 6 asked her if the school’s alarm notifies police, she said she wasn’t going to talk about that.

“Most of our security measures we communicate with our parents and with our staff so that we can take every precaution available to us to keep our students and staff safe,” McKinney said.

Officials said the three boys were found that same afternoon, arrested and will be charged with burglary of a building and graffiti.

They are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and were in Port Aransas vacationing with family.