Thomas J. Henry offers $12.5M for American Bank Center naming rights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Thomas J. Henry has put forward a bid of $12.5 million for the naming rights of the American Bank Center in a recent press conference at the Atlantic Aviation on Wednesday.

The previous name rights contract, which only secured $175,000 per year for the 20-year duration, expires this year, so the city of Corpus Christi organized an auction to see who would purchase the naming rights.

Oak View Group (OVG), the management company overseeing the American Bank Center, approached Thomas J. Henry as a potential auction candidate. They felt that the law firm shared the same vision for "transformation and growth."

“When I was approached by the management company for the American Bank Center, the Oak View Group, about the naming rights opportunity, I was excited to explore this opportunity,” Thomas J. Henry said.

While the American Bank Center is technically owned by the city of Corpus Christi, OVG was brought on in Aug. 1, 2021, to help secure the best deals for the city. When this end date for the name rights contract looming, OVG realized that by finding the right naming rights partner, they could secure a better deal and help take some of the financial burden off Corpus Christi taxpayers.

Which is when Thomas J. Henry came in with a bid that would equate to $1.25 million per year throughout a 20 year contract. According to a press release from Thomas J. Henry, their offer is $10 million dollars more than any previous naming rights deal for the convention center.

Thomas J Henry sees this naming rights contract as an extension of his philanthropic efforts in Corpus Christi, and a chance to help the American Bank Center become "a hub of cultural and entertainment excellence," the release states.

"I am eager to collaborate with OVG and the Corpus Christi City Council to ensure that the citizens of Corpus Christi receive the best possible deal," Thomas J. Henry said. “Whether the City approves this offer by me, or an offer by another person or entity - the City should make a decision that makes financial sense for the taxpayers of Corpus Christi."

