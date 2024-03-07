This 13-year-old means business...literally

13-year-old entrepreneur Bryson Underwood

Started a golf car/car/truck washing business called Island Shine Mobile Wash on Padre Island

Has big plans to expand his business and continue being a young entrepreneur

When 13-year-old Bryson Underwood isn't doing typical 8th grader things like homework and playing basketball, he's working hard.

Underwood started his own golf cart and car washing business called 'Island Shine Mobile Wash,' and recently, his services have been a popular commodity on Padre Island.

Bryson's work ethic and passion for washing golf carts and cars started in summer of 2023, when he began washing his parents cars and golf cart for fun.

In the beginning of 2024, he came up with the idea to make money out of providing this service for people. His parents, Lindsey and Marcus Underwood have supported him with his big plans.

“My parents have been really supportive through the whole process. I mean, they’re the reason, they’re one of the big reasons that I get to do what I do," Bryson said.

Bryson's parents bought him all of the supplies he needed to launch his business. They also provide him with transportation to his appointments.

"So, right now, we're the drivers for him. Whenever he first started, we, of course, bought the stuff for him, his power washer and stuff," Lindsey said. "He did all the research on all of the materials he wanted to use, the cleaning supplies and stuff, of course we ordered it all for him, and we drive him around the island. Right now, he's just doing business on the island and we take him to the houses."

Bryson said that some of his friends from his middle school are starting to get jobs at local stores, but he doesn't know of anyone else his age that has their own business.

"It just seems to be so much better to work for yourself than having to have someone boss you around," Bryson said.

Bryson was inspired by his father because he owns his own business.

"I've had my own business for about twelve years now," Marcus said.

Bryson even designed the logo for his business all by himself.

"I am currently rocking with the name Island Shine Mobile Wash," Bryson said.

Bryson charges $15 for a full rinse and wash for a golf cart. Prices for cars and trucks vary based on the size of the vehicle.

While Bryson is unsure of if he wants to make a career out of washing cars, he knows that he will follow a path of business as he moves on to high school next year, and then perhaps college down the road.

“I really do want to continue in this entrepreneurship path," Underwood said.

Lindsey and Marcus are extremely proud of their son and how he is utilizing different avenues to advertise for his business.

“In the last couple of weeks, he just made a Facebook post and decided he kind of wanted to see if he could make some money and so he made a Facebook post and a couple weeks ago and it’s actually done really well," Lindsey said.

Bryson is excited to welcome new clients and to hopefully expand his services to Port Aransas and Corpus Christi in the near future. To schedule an appointment with Bryson, all you have to do is text WASH to 361-428-0001.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.