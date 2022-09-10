Theft charges dismissed against chef and former local restaurant owner.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A district court judge has dismissed a case involving theft charges against a chef and former local restaurant owner.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Action 10 News reported on Billy Joe Wilson, a chef and co-owner of Port Aransas restaurant "Eats" and how he opened his kitchen to Harvey victims, for free.

But in May 2019, Action 10 News also reported that a Nueces County Grand Jury had indicted Wilson on two counts of theft.

On Friday, Wilson told us the allegations were made by his business partner at the time, accusing Wilson of stealing thousands of dollars from their joint business.

Action 10 News spoke with Wilson by phone on Friday about how facing criminal charges impacted his life.

"I lost everything," he said. "I lost my standing in the community. I lost my business. I just lost a lot. It was gutting."

Wilson called the entire experience "de-humanizing" and added that he has since relocated, operates a food truck, and just wants to get on with his life.

