The USS Lexington hosts the 29th Annual Stage Door Canteen

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a step back in time for guest aboard the USS Lexington Friday night. That's because the ship played host to the 29th Annual Stage Door Canteen Fundraiser.

The dance and dinner had a 1940's theme. The event is held around this time in February to honor the anniversary of the commissioning of the USS Lexington which happened back in February of 1943.

The night's entertainment included the USS Lexington Big Band featuring vocalists Jason Armstrong, Flicka Rahn, and Victoria Majors. Special guest fiddler Scott Plant was also on hand.