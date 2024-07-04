Watch Now
The only dog park on North Padre Island has been vandalized

The park is located on Whitecap Boulevard and opened since 2021
Fernando Arevalo
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jul 03, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Riley P. Dog Park is a volunteer-driven project made up of donation money. Sometime Monday evening signs that are required by the city for insurance purposes were ripped down and are now missing.

These signs included a 'NO TRESPASSING, NO FISHING, and PARK RULES' signs.

"A lot of folks that use this, think the city supports this financially, and they don't. They help us, but it is our project. So we just want people to enjoy it, and don't hurt it. You're hurting people and the dogs. Just leave it alone. It's a great place, and it's free to everybody." - Nick Colosi, Chairman of the Board for the Dog Park.

The park will stay closed until the investigation is over and new signs are added.

