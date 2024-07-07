The Latest on Beryl Developments and Closures across the Coastal Bend

SCHOOL CLOSURES FOR MONDAY, JULY 8

*Corpus Christi ISD

*Gregory-Portland ISD

*Ingleside ISD

*West Oso ISD

*School of Science and Technology

*Taft ISD

*Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend

*Del Mar College

*Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

SUNDAY 12:19PM

CORPUS CHRISTI MEDICAL CENTER FACILITIES UPDATE

Below is an update on Corpus Christi Medical Center facilities as of Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Services have been temporarily suspended at the following locations and are scheduled to resume normal operations as listed below:

ER 24/7 Northwest resumes normal operations at 6:00 p.m. on July 7 (13725 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi)

ER 24/7 Rockport resumes normal operations at 9:00 a.m. on July 8 (400 Enterprise Blvd, Rockport)

ER 24/7 Portland resumes normal operations at 9:00 a.m. on July 8 (1702 Highway 181 North, Suite A-11, Portland)

The following locations are open:

Corpus Christi Medical Center Doctors Regional (3315 S. Alameda St)



Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area (7101 S. Padre Island Dr)

Corpus Christi Medical Center Bayview (6629 Wooldridge Road)

**********SUNDAY NOON- NAVAL AIR STATION KINGSVILLE CLOSED

NAS Kingsville closed at noon Sunday, July 7. Only mission essential personnel will be allowed on base. All other inbound and outbound traffic will be secured at noon today.

Naval Air Station Kingsville

SUNDAY NOON- PORT ARANSAS FERRIES CLOSED

TxDOT Corpus Christi has announced the closure of its ferries in Port Aransas.

TXDOT Corpus Christi X page

TxDOT Corpus Christi X page

SUNDAY 9 AM - TEXAS STATE EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER

The Texas State Emergency Operations Center announced it is in 24-hour Escalated Response Ops to support local officials as Beryl approaches Texas.

State agencies are working around the clock to care for Texas communities.

TDEM TV/MEDIA

SUNDAY 8 AM

REFUGIO COUNTY

Evacuations are already underway in Refugio County. Buses will be leaving the Refugio County Expo at 9 am. Anyone still needing evacuation assistance, call 361-526-2820.

Refugio County Judge Jhiela "Gigi" Poynter

SUNDAY 8 AM

Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend has canceled summer school and night classes on Monday.

SATURDAY 7:15 PM

TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI

TAMU-CC is under Code Blue. Starting at noon on Sunday, July 7, the university will place barricades at all main entrances to campus. In addition, TAMU-CC will operate remotely on Monday, July 8.

U.S.S. LEXINGTON

Due to anticipated inclement weather from Hurricane Beryl, the USS Lexington Museum will be closed on Sunday, July 7th and Monday, July 8th. USS Lexington Museum hours for Tuesday, July 9th are to be determined, pending impact of storm on North Beach and areas surrounding the museum.

SATURDAY

REFUGIO CO. MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

Refugio County has issued a mandatory evacuation due to Hurricane Beryl. The County's Office of Emergency Management will have buses available for those without transportation. Those buses will head to Laredo. To secure a spot on the bus, call 361-526-2820.

Buses will depart from Refugio County Expo Center, 106 Fairgrounds Road, Refugio, TX 78377, by 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Pets must be secured in cages or kennels. Riders are encouraged to bring essential items such as birth certificates, immunization records, DL, SS cards, medications, clothing, toiletries, blankets, pillows and cash.

Anyone needing help getting to the Refugio County Expo Center should call 361-526-2820 to make arrangements.

Refugio County Office of Emergency Management

TXDOT

SATURDAY 6:50pm

Due to the impact of Beryl, TxDOT is suspending its ferry operations in Port Aransas on Sunday at noon.

City of Port Aransas

TEXAS STATE AQUARIUM

SATURDAY 4 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX—Due to Hurricane Beryl's anticipated impact on the Coastal Bend, the Texas State Aquarium will be closed on Sunday, July 7, and Monday, July 8. The aquarium has activated its Emergency Operations Center, staffed by essential personnel, including animal care specialists, water quality experts, and operations staff. They will remain onsite to ensure the safety and well-being of the over 300 animals at the Aquarium.

SATURDAY 3:55 PM

*Corpus Christi Medical Center will temporarily suspend servicesas of 6pm Saturday at the following facilities:

-ER 24/7 Rockport (400 Enterprise Blvd.)

-ER 24/7 Northwest (13725 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX)

-ER 24/7 Portland (1702 Highway 181 North, Suite A-11, Portland)

Corpus Christi Medical Center Facebook page

UPDATES FROM NUECES COUNTY NEWS CONFERENCE:

SATURDAY 3 PM

-All visitors are being encouraged to leave Nueces County and its surrounding areas now.

-A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all visitors by Sunday, July 7 at noon.

-For those visiting Port Aransas and Padre Island, there are only two ways off the Island. So, it's necessary that visitors leave the area.

-Nueces County and surrounding elected officials also strongly encourage all property owners and citizens to evacuate as well.

-Area residents who choose not to evacuate are asked to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

-If you have special needs or your family needs help leaving, it's best to leave now.

-Due to safety issues, as of noon today, I.B. Magee Beach and Horace Caldwell Pier has been closed.

-Coastal Parks crews are letting beachgoers know they have to leave now, before tropical storm winds arrive.

-To sign up for emergency notifications text BEREADY to 888777. Residents can also "Like" the Nueces County Office of Emergency Management on Facebook.

Nueces County During Saturday's 3pm news conference, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott encouraged all visitors to evacuate Nueces County and its surrounding areas.

SATURDAY 12PM- MUSTANG ISLAND STATE PARK

NUECES COUNTY, Tx- In anticipation of Hurricane Beryl, Mustang Island has announced it will be closed for day use and camping beginning Sunday, July 7th. Reopening of the park will take place once condtions improve.

Mustang Island Facebook page

SATURDAY 1:25PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx- The School of Science and Technology has announced it is closing its facilities on Monday, July 8, 2024.

ROBSTOWN, Tx- The City of Robstown announced on its Facebook page that it will hold a sandbag distribution event at the Johnny Calderon Building at 5pm.

Herrera, Veronica The City of Robstown announces its sandbag distribution which will get underway at 5pm Saturday.

SATURDAY 10AM-

CORPUS CHRISTI- Tx- Around 10am Saturday, a long line of vehicles formed along the J.C. Elliott Landfill. On Friday, the City of Corpus Christi announced it would extend its hours until 8pm to accommodate residents who needed to clear their property of debris.

Residents head to J.C. Elliott Transfer Station after clearing debris ahead of extreme weather

SATURDAY

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Tx- San Patricio County Judge David Krebs issued a voluntary evacuation especially the east end of the county.

ORANGE GROVE, Tx- The City of Orange Grove prepared 500 sandbags for Saturday morning's distribution event. Crews began passing out sandbags at 9am and initially planned to pass them out until 1 pm but city officials have decided to stay past 1 pm if needed.

City of Orange Grove to hold sandbag distribution event Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – In preparation for the high winds and rain Beryl is expected to bring, the City of Corpus Christi's Solid Waste Services Department has announced it is extending the operating hours of the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center.

The City is extending hours on Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Residents are being asked to take advantage of the extended hours to clear any brush that could become hazardous during the storm. All previously scheduled brush pick-up will now be collected after the storm passes.

ORANGE GROVE, Tx — The City of Orange Grove has announced it will be distributing sandbags on Saturday in preparation for the rain Beryl is expected to bring.

According to a press release from the Orange Grove Office of Emergency Management, they will hand out sandbags to Orange Grove residents on Saturday morning at 202 South Metz Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents are asked to stay on the road and line up facing FM 624. Six bags will be given per household. You must present a water bill or ID for proof of residency.

For residents who don't live in Orange Grove but live within Jim Wells County, you're asked to obtain sandbags at the Precinct 3 Yard located at 1022 West FM 624.

City of Orange Grove

ROCKPORT, Tx- Due to the inclement weather we're expecting, the 56th annual Rockport Art Fest has decided to turn its two-day festival into a one day festival. According to the organization's executive director, the group has decided to hold the festival on Saturday when the weather will be more favorable for an outdoor event.

NUECES COUNTY, Tx - On Friday afternoon, Nueces County Judge Connie Scott announced the county's preparations for Beryl.

"This is not a cause for alarm,this is a call for us to wake up and pay attention," Scott said.

She added that she is in constant communication with officials from Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Agua Dulce, Bishop, Driscoll, Robstown, and Banquete. Nueces County Commissioners are monitoring the storm closely.

With the latest forecast on Friday afternoon showing Beryl near the southwest portion of the Gulf of Mexico and heading northward.

Scott recommended those who live in, low-lying,recreation area, or for those who live with special needs to evacuate sooner than later.

Nueces County facilities will be closed on Monday. Anyone who is scheduled to attend jury duty have been canceled. Potential jurors will be notified of when to return.

Scott encourges residents to follow Nueces County's website or go to its Facebook page for the latest developmentson how Beryl will affect county operations.

Residents can also receive updates by signing up for the Nueces County-City of Corpus Christi Reverse Alert system by texting "BeReadyCCNC" to 888777.

"We're preparing. Units are staging at the Fairgrounds in Robstown," Scott added.

AEP is bringing in out-of-state bucket trucks. T

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will park its search and rescue boats there, and Allegiance will stage ambulances there in case they're needed to evacuate residents.



