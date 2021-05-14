The Island Foundation's fundraiser event 'Whoop it Up' this Saturday

The Island Foundation is having its annual, ‘It’s 5 ‘ O clock Somewhere’ fundraiser May 15 to help The Seashore Charter Schools.

The fundraiser event starts at 7am at Marker 37. The foundation is hosting this event with tropical beverages and food and of course they are encouraging you to throw on a Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt to dance the night away.

The nonprofit Island Foundation owns and operates Seashore Charter Schools. This fundraiser event will have items donated by the community up for auction. Organizers say money raised will help with campus improvements like security cameras, technology updates and in class materials. Because the students don’t pay tuition, and the school’s don’t receive funding from local property taxes, It is up to the foundation to help make a difference. They are asking anyone who is able to come out have fun, and help raise funds.

Tickets are still available for the event. To purchase tickets visit the website here.

