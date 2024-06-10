The hero of Pecan Street holds fundraiser for his neighbors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Jordan Gutierrez, the 11-year-old hero with a heart of gold, is doing it again with a fundraiser for the family who lost it all in a fire that swept through their home on Pecan Street last Wednesday morning.

The fundraiser began at noon on Monday and will go on until they are out of items to sell.

Jordan is selling pickles, popcorn, hotdogs (fresh ones), and bottled water.

Rolando Garcia and Salt of the Earth Ministry donated 40 bags of popcorn.

Head over to 3513 Pecan Street in Corpus Christi to help Jordan help his neighbors.

Contributed image

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

