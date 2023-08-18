The foam in Oso Bay: What is it and how does it get there?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents at Oso Turnaround have been seeing a lot of foam in the water. Some images were sent into the KRIS 6 newsroom that had a significant amount of foam in the waters.

But according to Quinn Hendricks with the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries program, he said this is completely normal.

“It’s a natural occurring process, something that regularly occurs for a variety of different reasons," Hendricks said.

He said there is a number of things that may cause the foam to form including the sustained winds, low dissolved oxygen levels, and even the fact that the bays are shallow.

“It’s a very windy city so anything that is kinda on that downwind side might get blown out and disburse," he said. "So you might see more of it in the morning when things are a little bit calm and its had a chance to kind of accumulate before it gets moved out."

For fisherman Adam Lugo who has been fishing here his entire life, he said it's very common to see the foam in the water. He goes fishing every day and the foam varies during different hours of the day.

“We see the foam constantly but it doesn’t bother us at all the fish don’t soak in it or anything so it’s not really a bother,” Lugo said.

Hendrick said that although it may leave a nasty residue, it’s not something people need to worry about.

“It’s not necessarily a huge health concern nothing that you should try to run away or make a mask around or anything like that if it touches your skin you will be fine,” he said.

Lugo said there are days where he sees more of the foam but it does not stop him from doing what he loves.