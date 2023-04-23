The 58th Rattlesnake Roundup kicked off with extra safety measures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Its that time of the year in Freer.

The annual 58th Rattlesnake Roundup commenced on Saturday with some additional safety measures.

Plexiglass screens were installed to the snakes wouldn't be able to strike at onlookers and

no direct contact will be permitted, unless they want to touch the snake's tails.

Snake experts will also be present to educate the audience.

According to the president of the Freer Chamber of Commerce, said people come from all over for the event.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.