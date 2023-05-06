TEXAS YES establishing Little Lockers in several school districts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A partnership between TEXAS YES Project and Cheniere Energy will be aiming to foster educational equality, according to a press release from Taft Independent School District.

On Monday May 8, TEXAS YES Project will be be unveiling the first "Little Locker" at Woodroe Petty Elementary School in a ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

These lockers will be filled with books, arts, crafts and supplies for outdoor activities.

The release stsates that the organization hopes to, "provide greater access to literacy by having the availability of books and activities." This program promotes less screen time in favor of promoting creativity, fun and spending time outdoors.

This partnership will help establish Little Lockers across five elementary schools in two different school districts: Woodroe Petty Elementary, Sinton, Ingleside Primary , Welder and Gilbert J. Mircovich Elementary schools.

