Texas Women for the Arts awards more than $319,000 in grants for arts access and education across Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas Women for the Arts, a statewide program of the Texas Cultural Trust, has awarded more than $319,000 in grants to provide art access and education to children across Texas.

Two of those grants will be going directly to the Corpus Christi Symphony Society and the Corpus Christi Harbor Playhouse Company.

Texas Women for the Arts is made up of over 220 arts philanthropists, leaders, and changemakers whose goal is to raise funds for various art programs in Texas.

They have awarded over 400 grants across the state, totaling over $4.3 million and impacting roughly 3.7 million children.

“These grants provide impactful support for the arts in Texas, ensuring that children have access to the arts and quality arts education regardless of potential barriers,” says Heidi Marquez Smith, CEO of the Texas Cultural Trust. “We congratulate this year’s grantees and thank our TWA members for their unwavering and invaluable support in nurturing the next generation of Texans.”

The Corpus Christi Symphony Society and the Corpus Christi Harbor Playhouse Company are prominent performing arts centers in the Coastal Bend, and the grants will positively impact many local performers.

The 2024 Texas Women for the Arts Grantees:

ALMAAHH, Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex, Houston

Anderson Center for the Arts (formerly known as Harris County Cultural Arts Council), Houston

Anthropos Arts, Austin

Austin Opera, Austin

Austin Theatre Alliance, Austin

Bexar County Performing Arts Center, DBA Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Dallas

Boys & Girls Club of McAllen, Inc, McAllen

Center for Women & Their Work, Austin

Corpus Christi Symphony Society, Corpus Christi

East Lubbock Art House, Lubbock

East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Tyler

Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Odessa

Harbor Playhouse Company, Corpus Christi

IEA - Inspire, Encourage, Achieve, Beaumont

Kaleidoscope Youth Development Services, DBA Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, Houston

Lubbock Community Theatre, Lubbock

Swan Strings, Dallas

Texas Commission on the Arts, Statewide

Texas Cultural Trust, Statewide

Thank You Darlin’ Foundation, Fort Worth

The Contemporary Austin, Austin

Moody Foundation, Austin

The Opera Co., DBA El Paso Opera, El Paso

The Periwinkle Foundation, Houston

Tom Lea Institute, El Paso

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, Tyler

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, San Antonio

