Texas Women for the Arts awards more than $319,000 in grants for arts access and education across Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas Women for the Arts, a statewide program of the Texas Cultural Trust, has awarded more than $319,000 in grants to provide art access and education to children across Texas.
Two of those grants will be going directly to the Corpus Christi Symphony Society and the Corpus Christi Harbor Playhouse Company.
Texas Women for the Arts is made up of over 220 arts philanthropists, leaders, and changemakers whose goal is to raise funds for various art programs in Texas.
They have awarded over 400 grants across the state, totaling over $4.3 million and impacting roughly 3.7 million children.
“These grants provide impactful support for the arts in Texas, ensuring that children have access to the arts and quality arts education regardless of potential barriers,” says Heidi Marquez Smith, CEO of the Texas Cultural Trust. “We congratulate this year’s grantees and thank our TWA members for their unwavering and invaluable support in nurturing the next generation of Texans.”
The Corpus Christi Symphony Society and the Corpus Christi Harbor Playhouse Company are prominent performing arts centers in the Coastal Bend, and the grants will positively impact many local performers.
