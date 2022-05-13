Texas WIC busy amid baby formula shortage.

It's been a busy time for those with Texas WIC in Corpus Christi.

The nutrition program provides resources and help for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Texas WIC representatives said they have been swamped with phone calls recently from concerned parents, amid the baby formula shortage sweeping the country.

Among their main concerns, some have tried to make homemade baby formula. Those with Texas Wic warn against that.

"I've seen a few things, unfortunately, online about homemade formula," Brittney Bower, a registered dietitian for Texas WIC said. "This is not a great choice. These are likely going to be missing in those key micro-nutrients and unfortunately, that could lead to illnesses or health risks in the short-term or in the long-term."

If you have baby formula questions the folks with Texas WIC are there to answer your questions. You can reach them at 361-826-1355.