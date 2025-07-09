Texas Volunteers flock to flooded region, driven by urge to help

KERR COUNTY, TEXAS — KERR COUNTY, Texas — Robin and John Cork don’t live in Kerr County. But when the Dallas couple saw the images of flood devastation, they packed their car and left before sunrise.

“We just couldn’t sit back and watch this and not help,” said Robin.

The Corks weren’t alone. Hundreds of volunteers from across Texas have flooded into the area in recent days—some with food or equipment, many with nothing but a desire to do something.

When the Corks arrived, they were told the volunteer teams were full for the day.

“That’s okay,” Robin said. “It’s just a drive. He’s got a couple days off. We’ll be back.”

Up the road, neighborhoods where RVs were ripped from their foundations and tossed into the trees, search teams moved through debris fields. On the steps of one overturned trailer, a child’s single shoe sat untouched—a quiet symbol of the lives upended.

On the river, volunteers crews pushed downstream with sticks in hand, feeling through the murky water—no sonar, no drones—searching for what the river might still be hiding.

“Some of us are fathers, parents,” one volunteer said. “So we felt like we had to come.”

Others simply wanted to be present.

“We thought we’d come see what it looked like,” another said.

At the river’s edge, the Corks stood quietly, watching crews work.

“What do I think after seeing all this?” Robin said. “I don’t have words. No, this is unbelievable. Given the size of Texas, this damage is crazy.”

In a place where so much was swept away, the people keep coming—some to search, others simply to stand beside those who are.

