Texas State Aquarium welcomes 15 millionth guest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium has reached a big milestone.

On Tuesday, the aquarium welcomed its 15 millionth guest.

Since opening its doors back in 1990, the Aquarium has welcomed millions of guests who've explored the amazing animals and habitats of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.

Each visit to the Aquarium helps support wildlife rescue and conservation efforts in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and beyond.

Tuesday's milestone comes just two weeks before the Aquarium celebrates its 31st anniversary.

"It's just a real special occasion for us," said President and CEO Tom Schmid. "Especially after a difficult year, with COVID last year, to see so many people returning to the aquarium. It's just a pretty remarkable achievement."

Tuesday's special guest was gifted with a family membership and a basket of Aquarium goodies.

The Aquarium says it's going to plan something special for its 20 millionth guest.