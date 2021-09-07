Texas State Aquarium announces changing hours of operations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and with that the Texas State Aquarium is changing it's hours of operations.

Tuesday, the non-profit group announced the aquarium will be open from Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A statement from the Texas State Aquarium announced, "Summer may be winding down, but opportunities to visit and enjoy the Aquarium will continue throughout the year!"

This fall and winter season, starting Monday, September 13, the Aquarium will be closed on Mondays with the exception of Monday, October 11 (Columbus Day) and Monday, November 22 (Thanksgiving week).

They also announced the H-E-B Splash Park will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. throughout September and will close for the season on October 3rd.