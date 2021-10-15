Texas SandFest back to provide a gritty return

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A welcomed favorite for the area returns on Friday as the Texas SandFest kicks off in Port Aransas after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

It's all happening in port aransas and will continue through Sunday between beach markers 9 and 13. The event will take place rain or shine.

Live music, arts and crafts and lots of great foods will be available throughout the weekend.

SandFest board members say they are expecting 30,000 visitors a day.

The gates open at 9 a.m. daily and close at 7 p.m.so, you have plenty of time to enjoy all of the activities and the incredible sand sculptors.

The gorgeous sandy works of art are created by master solo and semi-pro sculptors.

There is also an amateur competition which organizers tell me is full.

In total there are nearly 100 people creating these works of art.

We learned that locals are excited to have this event back after two years of cancellations and postponements.

Especially because the money raised goes right back into the community. The biggest donation goes to graduating high school seniors.

Among the musical acts set to perform include the Rich Lockhart Band, Ty Dietz, :30Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners, Cruise Control, Clay Hollis, Matt Caldwell, Hill Country Revival, Selfie and the Spazmatics.

