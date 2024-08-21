Texas ranks as 3rd most religious state, how do different religions stack up in the Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the online survey site Smilehub, Texas ranks as the third most religious state in the country. The methodology measures things like places of worship, religious education & faith-based careers. Dr Peter Moore, A TAMUCC history professor explained what you may see across Texas.

"If you look at the county map of Texas and distribution of denominations you'll see a lot of Roman Catholics," Dr. Moore said.

Corpus Christi is no exception. According to the Diocese of Corpus Christi, there are between 250,000 and 300,000 Catholics and 69 parishes.

In second place comes the Protestant churches.

"Whereas the main line, Evangelical churches, protestant churches have tended to decline," Dr Moore said.

According to theAssociation of Religious Data Archives there are just over 60,000 Protestants in Nueces County. What about non-Christian religions?

KRIS6 News reporter Tony Jaramillo asked two residents what they thought was the next biggest religion in Nueces County.

"I would probably have to say Judaism," Mike Synder said.

"I guess the Jewish," Ben Torres said.

Rabbi Cohn of Congregation Beth Israel roughly estimated that there are 500 Jews in Corpus Christi and said there is only one synagogue.

The 2020 religious Census lists Hinduism as the biggest non-Christian religion in Nueces County. Aref Mazloum, the Imam for the only Islamic Mosque in Corpus Christi told me there are about 2,000 Muslims in the Coastal Bend.

