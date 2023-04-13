Texas Rangers need your help in locating missing Fulton man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers are seeking help in an attempt to locate a missing person.

41-year-old Jesse Ellis Goodman was last seen on the morning of July 7, 2021 in Fulton. He is 6 foot, 2 inches with blond hair and blue eyes.

This is an open and on-going investigation into the whereabouts of this man.

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman, please contact the Texas Rangers at 361-696-6571, or the Fulton Police Department at 361-729-5533.

