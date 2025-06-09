Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Corpus Christi, discusses legislative priorities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick visited Corpus Christi today, making a stop at the Corpus Christi International Airport to highlight several legislative priorities from the recent session.

Patrick discussed the home state exemption, school choice, the 10 Commandments in schools, immigration reform, and the rise in THC overdoses during his visit.

He also addressed the delayed opening of the new Harbor Bridge, which has been a significant infrastructure project for the region.

"We put more money in the transportation ever and part of that I know is through TxDOT here with the new bridge. I know it was supposed to open, I think, about 4 weeks ago, but apparently the contractor delayed it a little bit, but that bridge will be open this summer and they'll have a ribbon cutting on that bridge which is really important so we can get bigger tankers through and that will really help Corpus Christi," Patrick said.

Corpus Christi is one of several stops Patrick is making across the state as part of his post-legislative session tour.

